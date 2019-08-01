Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF)

We are comparing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|7
|25.81
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.54% and 55.65%. About 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-0.12%
|0.68%
|2.95%
|12.82%
|5.54%
|11.04%
|Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
|-1.24%
|-5.3%
|0.42%
|12.33%
|-8.79%
|12.6%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund was less bullish than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.
