Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF)

We are comparing Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AEF) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 25.81 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.54% and 55.65%. About 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -0.12% 0.68% 2.95% 12.82% 5.54% 11.04% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -1.24% -5.3% 0.42% 12.33% -8.79% 12.6%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund was less bullish than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.