Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW)’s Financial Results Comparing With 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 308.70 N/A 0.03 61.25

Demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and 180 Degree Capital Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 32% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.04%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.3% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors 180 Degree Capital Corp. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.