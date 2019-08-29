Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) Forms $17.68 Double Top; Osterweis Capital Management Decreased Its Danaher (DHR) Position

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased Danaher Corporation (DHR) stake by 1.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 5,050 shares as Danaher Corporation (DHR)’s stock rose 6.80%. The Osterweis Capital Management Inc holds 287,641 shares with $37.98 million value, down from 292,691 last quarter. Danaher Corporation now has $101.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $140.83. About 186,345 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) formed double top with $18.74 target or 6.00% above today’s $17.68 share price. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) has $272.26 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.68. About 4,736 shares traded. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) has risen 13.57% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Danaher Corp has $14800 highest and $140 lowest target. $144’s average target is 2.25% above currents $140.83 stock price. Danaher Corp had 3 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Monday, March 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity. RALES MITCHELL P also bought $348,800 worth of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) on Friday, August 23.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97M for 30.62 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.