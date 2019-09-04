Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) Forms $17.61 Double Top; DIXIE BRANDS COMMON SHARES CANADA C (DXBRF) Sellers Decreased By 26.3% Their Shorts

DIXIE BRANDS INC COMMON SHARES CANADA C (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) had a decrease of 26.3% in short interest. DXBRF’s SI was 25,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 26.3% from 34,600 shares previously. With 186,900 avg volume, 0 days are for DIXIE BRANDS INC COMMON SHARES CANADA C (OTCMKTS:DXBRF)’s short sellers to cover DXBRF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.644. About 192,247 shares traded. Dixie Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) formed double top with $18.49 target or 5.00% above today’s $17.61 share price. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) has $273.18M valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.61. About 58,319 shares traded or 73.88% up from the average. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) has risen 13.57% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500.

Dixie Brands Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides marijuana infused products. The company has market cap of $67.02 million. It offers cannabis products, such as elixirs, chocolates, synergies, dew drops, gummies, mints and tarts, bursts, topical products, and tablets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also creates and distributes packaging, ingredients, and non-cannabis consumer goods, as well as consulting services for marijuana infused products.

