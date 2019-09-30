Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) Forms $16.56 Double Top; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Raised Ryder Sys (R) Holding By $2.76 Million

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased Ryder Sys Inc (R) stake by 244.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired 47,500 shares as Ryder Sys Inc (R)’s stock declined 12.04%. The Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 66,898 shares with $3.90 million value, up from 19,398 last quarter. Ryder Sys Inc now has $2.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $50.86. About 606,257 shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 19/03/2018 – H&M Taps Winona Ryder and Elizabeth Olsen for Spring Ads; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Ryder; 08/05/2018 – Ryder Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15-16; 04/05/2018 – Ryder Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 22/03/2018 – Ryder Electric Vehicles Produced by Workhorse Arrive into W.B. Mason’s Business Product Delivery Fleet; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $5.45 TO $5.70, EST. $5.52; 30/03/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Will Be Required to Increase the Provisional Estimate Related to the One-Time Transition Tax Associated With Tax Reform; 07/03/2018 – Golf: SOURCES: PGA of America eyeing move to Texas; new site to host PGA Championships, Ryder Cups

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) formed double top with $17.55 target or 6.00% above today’s $16.56 share price. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) has $256.87M valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.56. About 17,201 shares traded. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) has risen 13.57% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.39 in 2019Q1.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased Hp Inc stake by 51,700 shares to 3.69M valued at $76.65M in 2019Q2. It also reduced The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 8,800 shares and now owns 581,400 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.