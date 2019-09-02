Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.83 N/A 0.94 18.99

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 25.23%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares and 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares. 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.