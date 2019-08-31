Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) and THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Comparison side by side

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 THL Credit Inc. 7 3.39 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and THL Credit Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% THL Credit Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares and 41.32% of THL Credit Inc. shares. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.04%. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.13% of THL Credit Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% THL Credit Inc. 0.15% 0.76% -2.35% -2.77% -16.02% 9.54%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than THL Credit Inc.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund beats THL Credit Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.