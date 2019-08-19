Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|21
|2.49
|N/A
|1.63
|14.61
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|30.1%
|1.5%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Competitively The Carlyle Group L.P. has an average target price of $28, with potential upside of 28.97%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.54% and 44%. Insiders held 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|-3.99%
|2.19%
|16.34%
|32.28%
|-0.21%
|51.43%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.