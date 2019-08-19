Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 21 2.49 N/A 1.63 14.61

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively The Carlyle Group L.P. has an average target price of $28, with potential upside of 28.97%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.54% and 44%. Insiders held 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.