Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) Comparison side by side

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.43 N/A 0.60 11.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Prospect Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Prospect Capital Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares and 13.55% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.41% of Prospect Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Prospect Capital Corporation.

Summary

Prospect Capital Corporation beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.