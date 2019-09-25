Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) Comparing side by side

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 14.54% and 32.83% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|-3.01%
|-2.39%
|-6.71%
|-6.28%
|-21.74%
|11.48%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
Summary
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
