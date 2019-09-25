Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) Comparing side by side

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 14.54% and 32.83% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.