Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has 14.54% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has 0.04% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|N/A
|17
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.58
|1.78
|2.60
As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 186.70%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Dividends
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
