Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has 14.54% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has 0.04% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.58 1.78 2.60

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 186.70%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.