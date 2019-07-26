Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Asset Management company, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|68.41%
|23.56%
|9.07%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|N/A
|16
|0.00
|Industry Average
|62.83M
|91.85M
|45.56
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.11
|1.94
|1.67
|2.59
The potential upside of the competitors is 142.58%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-0.12%
|0.68%
|2.95%
|12.82%
|5.54%
|11.04%
|Industry Average
|2.03%
|3.58%
|7.11%
|11.51%
|8.79%
|15.48%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s peers.
Dividends
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.