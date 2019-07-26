Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Asset Management company, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund N/A 16 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.94 1.67 2.59

The potential upside of the competitors is 142.58%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -0.12% 0.68% 2.95% 12.82% 5.54% 11.04% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s peers.

Dividends

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.