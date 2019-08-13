Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) Comparing side by side

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 11 16.86 N/A 1.59 5.62

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.54% and 4.77% respectively. 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund had bullish trend while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.