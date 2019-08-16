Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Contrasting side by side

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 41 2.68 N/A 3.34 13.33

In table 1 we can see Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Eaton Vance Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Eaton Vance Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 0 4 0 2.00

Competitively Eaton Vance Corp. has an average target price of $42.63, with potential upside of 7.73%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.