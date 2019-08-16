Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Contrasting side by side

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|41
|2.68
|N/A
|3.34
|13.33
In table 1 we can see Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Eaton Vance Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0.00%
|36.2%
|11.6%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Eaton Vance Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0
|4
|0
|2.00
Competitively Eaton Vance Corp. has an average target price of $42.63, with potential upside of 7.73%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.65%
|2.3%
|7.49%
|16.64%
|-16.21%
|26.49%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Corp.
Summary
Eaton Vance Corp. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
