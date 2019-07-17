Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.70 N/A 0.33 42.38

Demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -0.12% 0.68% 2.95% 12.82% 5.54% 11.04% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 1.29% -1.73% 5.62% 11.51% -6.65% 13.14%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has weaker performance than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.