Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|14
|14.70
|N/A
|0.33
|42.38
Demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-0.12%
|0.68%
|2.95%
|12.82%
|5.54%
|11.04%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|1.29%
|-1.73%
|5.62%
|11.51%
|-6.65%
|13.14%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has weaker performance than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
