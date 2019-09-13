Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Contrasting side by side

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.48 N/A 13.56 10.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s potential upside is 13.40% and its average price target is $166.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Ameriprise Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.54% and 86.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund was less bullish than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.