Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.43 N/A 0.29 28.27

Demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Alcentra Capital Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares and 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Alcentra Capital Corporation beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.