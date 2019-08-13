Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.76 N/A 1.31 12.40 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 34 2.65 N/A 2.26 13.87

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westwood Holdings Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.49% and 68.2% respectively. Comparatively, 10% are Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has 16.24% stronger performance while Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -7.94% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.