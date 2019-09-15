Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD)

Since Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.15 N/A 1.31 12.40 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.16 N/A 0.58 14.19

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.49% and 36.07%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.