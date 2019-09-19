Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|16
|13.55
|N/A
|1.31
|12.40
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.74%
|2.33%
|5.25%
|12.46%
|10.69%
|16.24%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund was more bullish than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
