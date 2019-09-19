Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.55 N/A 1.31 12.40 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund was more bullish than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.