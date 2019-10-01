Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s Financial Results Comparing With RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 17 0.00 N/A 1.31 12.40 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.49% and 27.32% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund was more bullish than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.