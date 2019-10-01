Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s Financial Results Comparing With RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|1.31
|12.40
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.49% and 27.32% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.74%
|2.33%
|5.25%
|12.46%
|10.69%
|16.24%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|1.63%
|2.65%
|3.87%
|0.4%
|7.38%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund was more bullish than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.