Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.94 N/A 1.31 12.40 Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Puyi Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Puyi Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.49% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24% Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has weaker performance than Puyi Inc.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Puyi Inc.