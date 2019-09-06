Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|16
|13.94
|N/A
|1.31
|12.40
|Puyi Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Puyi Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Puyi Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.49% and 0% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.74%
|2.33%
|5.25%
|12.46%
|10.69%
|16.24%
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has weaker performance than Puyi Inc.
Summary
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Puyi Inc.
