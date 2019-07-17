Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.39
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares and 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.45%
|1.83%
|7.53%
|13.22%
|4.15%
|11.3%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|2.72%
|-3.28%
|1.62%
|-4.46%
|-14.51%
|16.13%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
