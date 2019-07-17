Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.39 N/A -0.07 0.00 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares and 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.45% 1.83% 7.53% 13.22% 4.15% 11.3% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 2.72% -3.28% 1.62% -4.46% -14.51% 16.13%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.