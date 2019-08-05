Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.68 N/A 1.31 12.40 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.17 N/A 0.21 7.52

Table 1 highlights Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Manning & Napier Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Manning & Napier Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Manning & Napier Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Manning & Napier Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.49% and 50.8%. Comparatively, 9.7% are Manning & Napier Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund had bullish trend while Manning & Napier Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 8 of the 10 factors Manning & Napier Inc.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.