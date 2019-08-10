Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.74 N/A 1.31 12.40 Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.16 N/A 2.49 10.27

Table 1 highlights Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Investment Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 11.49% and 4.31% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has stronger performance than Gladstone Investment Corporation

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.