Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.74 N/A 1.31 12.40 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.53 N/A 0.28 92.04

Table 1 highlights Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Capital Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares and 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Capital Corporation.