Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s Financial Results Comparing With CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.42 N/A 1.31 12.40 CM Finance Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and CM Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and CM Finance Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares and 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.88% are CM Finance Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24% CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund was less bullish than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors CM Finance Inc.