Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.44 N/A -0.07 0.00 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.59 N/A 0.45 31.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares and 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.45% 1.83% 7.53% 13.22% 4.15% 11.3% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.5% 4.17% 7.03% 13.28% 7.54% 12.9%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.