Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.44
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|13.59
|N/A
|0.45
|31.25
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares and 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.45%
|1.83%
|7.53%
|13.22%
|4.15%
|11.3%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.5%
|4.17%
|7.03%
|13.28%
|7.54%
|12.9%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.
