Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) Comparing side by side

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|1.31
|12.40
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.49% and 27.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.74%
|2.33%
|5.25%
|12.46%
|10.69%
|16.24%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has stronger performance than The Cushing Energy Income Fund
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
