Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) Comparing side by side

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 17 0.00 N/A 1.31 12.40 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.49% and 27.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has stronger performance than The Cushing Energy Income Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.