Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.15 N/A 1.31 12.40 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.14 N/A 1.71 12.67

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCastle Financial Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares and 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.