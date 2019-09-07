Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Comparing side by side

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.92 N/A 1.31 12.40 SEI Investments Company 55 5.47 N/A 3.07 19.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and SEI Investments Company. SEI Investments Company has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than SEI Investments Company, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and SEI Investments Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares and 71.1% of SEI Investments Company shares. Comparatively, SEI Investments Company has 6.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund was less bullish than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors SEI Investments Company beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.