Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) Comparison side by side

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.95 N/A 1.31 12.40 Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.27 N/A 0.60 11.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Prospect Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Prospect Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Prospect Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares and 13.55% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 17.41% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24% Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Prospect Capital Corporation.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 8 of the 7 factors Prospect Capital Corporation.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.