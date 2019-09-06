Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|16
|13.92
|N/A
|1.31
|12.40
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.49% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.74%
|2.33%
|5.25%
|12.46%
|10.69%
|16.24%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has 16.24% stronger performance while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
