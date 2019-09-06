Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.92 N/A 1.31 12.40 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.49% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has 16.24% stronger performance while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -16.26% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.