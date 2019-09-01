Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Comparison side by side

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.95 N/A 1.31 12.40 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.60 N/A 0.81 17.90

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.