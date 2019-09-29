Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Contrasting side by side

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 17 0.00 N/A 1.31 12.40 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares and 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. Competitively, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has 0.01% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund on 4 of the 4 factors.