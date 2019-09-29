Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Contrasting side by side

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|1.31
|12.40
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares and 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. Competitively, Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has 0.01% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.74%
|2.33%
|5.25%
|12.46%
|10.69%
|16.24%
|Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
|0.88%
|2.17%
|2.55%
|7.25%
|9.44%
|10.5%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.
Summary
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund on 4 of the 4 factors.
