Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Comparison side by side

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|1.31
|12.40
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.38
|43.37
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is presently more affordable than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares and 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.74%
|2.33%
|5.25%
|12.46%
|10.69%
|16.24%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.17%
|1.79%
|3.03%
|4.97%
|2.74%
|8.14%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund was more bullish than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.
Summary
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund on 4 of the 6 factors.
