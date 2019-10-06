Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Comparison side by side

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 17 0.00 N/A 1.31 12.40 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 17 0.00 N/A 0.38 43.37

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is presently more affordable than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares and 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund was more bullish than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Summary

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund on 4 of the 6 factors.