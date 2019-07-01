Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund N/A 15 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.19 1.77 2.48

The potential upside of the competitors is 130.93%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.45% 1.83% 7.53% 13.22% 4.15% 11.3% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s competitors.

Dividends

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s competitors beat Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund on 4 of the 4 factors.