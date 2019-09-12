Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund N/A 16 12.40 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.58 1.78 2.60

The potential upside of the competitors is 186.70%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.