Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|1.31
|12.40
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.49% and 17.04%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.74%
|2.33%
|5.25%
|12.46%
|10.69%
|16.24%
|Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
|-0.68%
|1.4%
|1.79%
|10.31%
|6.94%
|13.58%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.
Summary
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust on 4 of the 4 factors.
