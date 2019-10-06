Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 17 0.00 N/A 1.31 12.40 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.49% and 17.04%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust -0.68% 1.4% 1.79% 10.31% 6.94% 13.58%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust on 4 of the 4 factors.