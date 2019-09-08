Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Comparison side by side

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|16
|13.92
|N/A
|1.31
|12.40
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|13.74
|N/A
|0.45
|31.38
Table 1 highlights Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is presently more affordable than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.74%
|2.33%
|5.25%
|12.46%
|10.69%
|16.24%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.79%
|0.21%
|3.84%
|8.91%
|9.92%
|13.39%
For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund was more bullish than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.
Summary
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II on 6 of the 7 factors.
