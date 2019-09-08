Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Comparison side by side

Both Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.92 N/A 1.31 12.40 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.74 N/A 0.45 31.38

Table 1 highlights Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is presently more affordable than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund was more bullish than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II on 6 of the 7 factors.