Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.90 N/A 1.31 12.40 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.35 N/A 0.29 28.27

Demonstrates Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Alcentra Capital Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Alcentra Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and Alcentra Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.49% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.