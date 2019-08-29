Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.75 N/A 0.02 479.47

In table 1 we can see Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1%

For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund was more bullish than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.