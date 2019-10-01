Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

We are contrasting Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.83% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67%

For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Summary

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund on 2 of the 3 factors.