Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

We are contrasting Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.83% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|-3.01%
|-2.39%
|-6.71%
|-6.28%
|-21.74%
|11.48%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
Summary
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund on 2 of the 3 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.