Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.83% and 11.19%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88%

For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Summary

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.