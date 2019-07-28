Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 RENN Fund Inc. 2 110.07 N/A 0.43 3.65

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and RENN Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and RENN Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares and 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 3.12% -3.78% 2.32% -4.89% -17.79% 20.4% RENN Fund Inc. 2.61% 1.95% -8.06% -4.85% 6.27% 5.37%

For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than RENN Fund Inc.

Summary

RENN Fund Inc. beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.