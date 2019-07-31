Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.67
|N/A
|0.29
|50.97
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares and 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|3.12%
|-3.78%
|2.32%
|-4.89%
|-17.79%
|20.4%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.42%
|2.73%
|4.48%
|8.14%
|9.96%
|11.95%
For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
Summary
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
