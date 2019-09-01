Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)

Both Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|3016.25
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Mmtec Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Mmtec Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Mmtec Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.83% and 0%. Comparatively, 0.09% are Mmtec Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|-3.01%
|-2.39%
|-6.71%
|-6.28%
|-21.74%
|11.48%
|Mmtec Inc.
|-23.79%
|-39.39%
|196.04%
|74.4%
|0%
|94.37%
For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Mmtec Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Mmtec Inc. beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
