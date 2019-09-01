Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)

Both Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mmtec Inc. 7 3016.25 N/A -0.12 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Mmtec Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Mmtec Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Mmtec Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.83% and 0%. Comparatively, 0.09% are Mmtec Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48% Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37%

For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund was less bullish than Mmtec Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Mmtec Inc. beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.