Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.30 N/A 0.81 15.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.83% and 36.33%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Summary

MFS California Municipal Fund beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.