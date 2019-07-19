Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 32 1.14 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Legg Mason Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Legg Mason Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Legg Mason Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Legg Mason Inc.’s potential downside is -24.34% and its average price target is $29.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 86.2% of Legg Mason Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Legg Mason Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 3.12% -3.78% 2.32% -4.89% -17.79% 20.4% Legg Mason Inc. 7.02% 11.32% 20.97% 25.44% -7.85% 42.26%

For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Legg Mason Inc.

Summary

Legg Mason Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.