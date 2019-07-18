Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|13.48
|N/A
|0.44
|31.92
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares and 9.24% of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|3.12%
|-3.78%
|2.32%
|-4.89%
|-17.79%
|20.4%
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|-0.42%
|-0.99%
|3.07%
|10.58%
|2.7%
|9.3%
For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.
Summary
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
