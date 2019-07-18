Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.48 N/A 0.44 31.92

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares and 9.24% of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 3.12% -3.78% 2.32% -4.89% -17.79% 20.4% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II -0.42% -0.99% 3.07% 10.58% 2.7% 9.3%

For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.